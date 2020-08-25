Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central and Eastern Europe Fund were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 57,398 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 153,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 650,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Central and Eastern Europe Fund to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245. Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

About Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

