Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $273,000 in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TYG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,041. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd.

Separately, Bank of America raised Tortoise Energy Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

