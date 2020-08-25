Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 446,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 14.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 19.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 160,483 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 82,994 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,675,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 865,232 shares in the last quarter.
In other Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd news, President James C. Baker bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $81,150.00.
About Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd
Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
