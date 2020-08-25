Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,220 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.27% of The New Ireland Fund worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The New Ireland Fund by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in The New Ireland Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in The New Ireland Fund by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in The New Ireland Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 164,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

