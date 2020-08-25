Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth $46,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.09. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $163,468.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,316.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,422 shares of company stock worth $3,832,012 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

