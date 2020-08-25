Cornerstone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after purchasing an additional 740,483 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,856,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,586. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.60.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.