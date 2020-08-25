Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in European Equity Fund were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of European Equity Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 156,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of European Equity Fund by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of European Equity Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 528,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 35,812 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEA traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. 70,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

