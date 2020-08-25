Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $56.23. 21,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,408. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

