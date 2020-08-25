Cornerstone Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 23.5% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 253,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 48,133 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter.

GGZ traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. 29,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,794. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%.

Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

