Cornerstone Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 20.5% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 121,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,736 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in AFLAC by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in AFLAC by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. 27,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,238. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.