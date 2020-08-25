Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mexico Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mexico Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,601,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mexico Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 908,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 97,886 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 50,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37,525 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mexico Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mexico Fund during the second quarter valued at $400,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MXF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. 21,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,485. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

