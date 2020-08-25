Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 7,571 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,835,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,120,000 after purchasing an additional 499,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,671,000 after buying an additional 259,924 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 391,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,728,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. 908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,644. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $24.35.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

