Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.75% from the company’s previous close.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.20 ($46.12).

ETR:CCAP traded up €0.61 ($0.72) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €16.00 ($18.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,015 shares. Corestate Capital has a 12-month low of €14.92 ($17.55) and a 12-month high of €45.80 ($53.88). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.72. The stock has a market cap of $343.67 million and a P/E ratio of 3.53.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

