Contrasting COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COMPASS GRP PLC/S and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPASS GRP PLC/S $31.83 billion 0.85 $1.42 billion $1.09 13.94 JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR $12.98 billion 0.52 $491.34 million N/A N/A

COMPASS GRP PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of COMPASS GRP PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for COMPASS GRP PLC/S and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPASS GRP PLC/S 3 3 9 0 2.40 JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares COMPASS GRP PLC/S and JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPASS GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR -4.63% -4.11% -2.55%

Summary

COMPASS GRP PLC/S beats JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

COMPASS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

