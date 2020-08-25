CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,117.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00008438 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $19.19 million and $18,117.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00689091 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.40 or 0.00893350 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00029086 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000229 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,836,108 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

