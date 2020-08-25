Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.04

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.04 and last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 52213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.85.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLP. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 595.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

