CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Receives $8.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.61.

CCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 16.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCR opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $105.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.87.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Coal Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

