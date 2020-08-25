ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Update

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 9,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.65.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.