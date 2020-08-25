Conceal Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 19% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $828,096.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00073579 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00772223 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.01473478 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,582.52 or 1.00849314 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00155539 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,102,959 coins and its circulating supply is 9,139,524 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.