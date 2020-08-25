Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.54

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 30599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,998,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,465. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after buying an additional 8,401,933 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,272,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,255,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,666,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,623,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,335,000 after purchasing an additional 321,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after purchasing an additional 886,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

