Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,026.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elias Sabo acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $950,950.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,845. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 66.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 47,832 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Compass Diversified by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 41,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

