Comparing Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) and Karuna Therapeutics (NYSE:KRTX)

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) and Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Eli Lilly And Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Eli Lilly And Co shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eli Lilly And Co and Karuna Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly And Co 0 4 7 1 2.75 Karuna Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00

Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus price target of $170.55, indicating a potential upside of 14.06%. Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $125.70, indicating a potential upside of 52.66%. Given Karuna Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Karuna Therapeutics is more favorable than Eli Lilly And Co.

Profitability

This table compares Eli Lilly And Co and Karuna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly And Co 24.48% 183.80% 15.63% Karuna Therapeutics N/A -12.99% -12.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eli Lilly And Co and Karuna Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly And Co $22.32 billion 6.41 $8.32 billion $6.04 24.75 Karuna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$43.96 million ($3.68) -22.38

Eli Lilly And Co has higher revenue and earnings than Karuna Therapeutics. Karuna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly And Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eli Lilly And Co beats Karuna Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for the treatment of depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; schizophrenia; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; obsessive-compulsive disorder, bulimia nervosa, and panic disorder; and positron emission tomography imaging of beta-amyloid neurotic plaques in adult brains, as well as migraine prevention. In addition, it offers immunology products for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and plaque psoriasis; oncology products to treat non-small cell lung, colorectal, head and neck, pancreatic, metastatic breast, ovarian, bladder, and metastatic gastric cancers, as well as malignant pleural mesothelioma; and cardiovascular products to treat erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia, and acute coronary syndrome. Further, the company provides animal health products, such as cattle feed additives; leanness and performance enhancers for swine and cattle; antibiotics to treat respiratory and enteric diseases in swine and poultry; anticoccidial agents for poultry use; and chewable tablets that kill fleas and prevent heartworm diseases. Additionally, it offers vaccines to prevent bordetella, Lyme disease, rabies, and parvovirus. The company has collaboration agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; Incyte Corporation; Pfizer Inc.; AstraZeneca; Nektar Therapeutics; NextCure, Inc.; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; AC Immune SA; and Avidity Biosciences, Inc. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain. It also focuses on developing other muscarinic-targeted drug candidates. Karuna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and patent license agreement with PureTech Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Karuna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2019. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of PureTech Health plc.

