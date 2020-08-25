Comparing Apergy (NYSE:APY) and ChampionX (NYSE:CHX)

Apergy (NYSE:APY) and ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Apergy and ChampionX, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apergy
|0
|4
|5
|0
|2.56
|ChampionX
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
Insider and Institutional Ownership
93.5% of Apergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of ChampionX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Apergy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ChampionX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
Apergy has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChampionX has a beta of 3.48, indicating that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Apergy and ChampionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apergy
|-57.05%
|6.94%
|3.41%
|ChampionX
|-69.70%
|-1.51%
|-0.71%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Apergy and ChampionX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apergy
|$1.13 billion
|0.68
|$52.16 million
|$0.99
|9.96
|ChampionX
|$1.13 billion
|1.86
|$52.16 million
|$0.99
|10.62
Apergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChampionX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Apergy beats ChampionX on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
Apergy Company Profile
Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. It offers its products under the Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, ESP, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock brand names. The Drilling Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and markets polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
ChampionX Company Profile
As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc. was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc. engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities. Championx Holding Inc. was formerly known as Nalco Champion. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.
