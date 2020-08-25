Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 271,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. The company has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

