Collectors Universe (CLCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 26th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Collectors Universe stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $411.79 million, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Collectors Universe has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Albert J. Moyer sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $84,864.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,490.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $159,584.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,691.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CLCT. BidaskClub raised Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

