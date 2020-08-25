Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 29.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.07. 406,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,785. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. Cognex has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $68.93.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $498,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,895,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,022 shares of company stock valued at $22,180,729. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 42.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 115.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.