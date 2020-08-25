Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogna Educacao (OTCMKTS:COGNY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS COGNY opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Cogna Educacao has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Get Cogna Educacao alerts:

About Cogna Educacao

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and post-graduate courses; manages child, K-12, and high-school teaching activities; sells textbooks and learning aids; and licenses teaching and pedagogic products.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educacao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educacao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.