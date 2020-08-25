Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2,385.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 146,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,763 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth approximately $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

KOF traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.64. 110,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,310. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.18). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.