CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.05% of CME Group worth $29,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $175.21. The stock had a trading volume of 994,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,867. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 771 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,810. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

