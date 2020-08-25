CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Trading 12.9% Higher

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. 3,240,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 371% from the average session volume of 688,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.64.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. It also operates and manages primary care clinics and pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc in February 2020.

