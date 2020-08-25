Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $1,996,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,095,400.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $2,120,544.80.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Matthew Prince sold 80,994 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,101,260.26.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Matthew Prince sold 100,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,928,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Matthew Prince sold 300,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $8,646,000.00.

Shares of NET traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.75. 18,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion and a PE ratio of -59.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. Cloudflare Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $45.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $221,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $6,208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 276.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $1,284,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.31.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

