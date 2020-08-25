Clearside Biomedical Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Clearside Biomedical in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 189.40% and a negative net margin of 280.03%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

