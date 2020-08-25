Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce sales of $16.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.40 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $15.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $67.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $68.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $60.20 million, with estimates ranging from $60.10 million to $60.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 602,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 31.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 101,046 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $78.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

