Citigroup Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $215.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $198.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DE. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.82.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $205.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.57. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $206.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

