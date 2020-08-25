Citigroup (NYSE:C) versus Washington Federal (NYSE:WAFD) Financial Review

Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 13.64% 7.40% 0.62% Washington Federal 25.93% 8.46% 1.00%

This table compares Citigroup and Washington Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $103.45 billion 1.03 $19.40 billion $7.58 6.74 Washington Federal $733.78 million 2.53 $210.26 million $2.61 9.41

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Federal. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Citigroup has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Citigroup pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citigroup and Washington Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 3 18 0 2.77 Washington Federal 0 2 0 0 2.00

Citigroup presently has a consensus target price of $73.45, suggesting a potential upside of 43.85%. Washington Federal has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.15%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Summary

Citigroup beats Washington Federal on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate and consumer loans, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,410 branches in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, land consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2018, the company had 235 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

