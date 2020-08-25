Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 34,830,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.