Chronologic (DAY) Reaches Market Cap of $116,495.82

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $116,495.82 and $342.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00126718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.94 or 0.01709373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00191515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00150828 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,238,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,555 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

