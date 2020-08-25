Christopher B. Paisley Sells 750 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $132.29. 11,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,861. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

