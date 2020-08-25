Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) & KeyCorp (OTCMKTS:KEY) Critical Comparison

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Chino Commercial Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 21.06% N/A N/A KeyCorp 15.85% 8.52% 0.85%

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and KeyCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $11.43 million 1.56 $2.55 million N/A N/A KeyCorp $7.69 billion 1.57 $1.72 billion $1.80 6.88

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chino Commercial Bancorp and KeyCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A KeyCorp 5 9 6 0 2.05

KeyCorp has a consensus target price of $17.62, indicating a potential upside of 42.19%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, e-statement, electronic tax payment, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, wire transfer, stop payment, and cash management, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans. It also purchases retail auto-sales contracts through a network of auto dealership; offers financial, estate and retirement planning, asset management, and trust services, as well as portfolio management, life insurance, charitable giving, and related services for high-net-worth clients. In addition, this segment provides deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services to small businesses; and commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, and investment products, as well as employee benefit programs, succession planning, capital market access, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. The company also offers securities underwriting, investment banking, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, it offered its products and services through 1,159 retail banking branches and 1,505 automated teller machines in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.