China Vanke Co. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in July

China Vanke Co. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,947,900 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 1,741,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,479.0 days.

Shares of CHVKF stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., a real-estate company, develops and sells properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops commodity housing properties; and commercial and office properties, as well as other ancillary facilities.

