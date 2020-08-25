China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRHKY opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 115.33 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow brand. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 78 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. It is also involved in financing business.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.