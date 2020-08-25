China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.55

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (TSE:CGG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 71110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.88. The firm has a market cap of $529.21 million and a P/E ratio of -15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

