Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 4,193 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 510,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,333,064. The firm has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

