Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,553 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.39. 26,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,518. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $141.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average is $120.50.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

