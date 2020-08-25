Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 22,489 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.92. 318,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,030,476. The company has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

