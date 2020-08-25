Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.36. The stock had a trading volume of 817,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,055,801. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

