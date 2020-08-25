Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,205. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

