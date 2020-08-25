Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 10,590 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,549,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,567,000 after acquiring an additional 344,242 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 123,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 183,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,398. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.