Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,063 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,896 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,420 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,130,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.28. 198,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,457,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SLB shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.