Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 53.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2,515.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,238. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.94.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.